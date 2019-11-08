Back in Time

Spencer Melton, known as the "Wheelchair Man" around Madisonville in the 1930s, sponsored a bird house contest for kids in the area for a number of years. In this submitted photo, Melton displays one of the bird houses and a sign promoting the contest. Melton was also known for his work on a world globe that many considered to be the most accurate of its time.
