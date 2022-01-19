On Wednesday evening, Hopkins County Schools announced that it would be canceling classes for the remainder of the week, while Madisonville Community College called off all classes after 4 pm and informed students that they would be expected to work remotely on Thursday, Jan. 20.
For students in Hopkins County Schools, both days will be traditional "snow days", meaning they will not be required to complete NTI day homework.
Hopkins County Schools also announced the cancelation of all extracurricular activities throughout the weekend, including Friday night's scheduled rivalry game between Madisonville-North and Hopkins County Central. All after school activities can resume on Monday, and the North/Central game will be rescheduled.
