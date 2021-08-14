First Financial Corporation and Hancock Bancorp, Inc. — the holding company of Hancock Bank and Trust Company with a location in Madisonville — announced this week the signing of a merger agreement.
According to the agreement, First Financial will pay $18.38 per share for each of Hancock’s outstanding common stock equaling $31.35 million.
Once the merger is completed, the combined company is expected to have $5 billion in assets, $2.9 billion in loans, $4.2 billion in deposits and 89 branch offices across Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Founded in 1888, Hancock Bank and Trust Company currently operates seven banking locations in western Kentucky. As of June 30, Hancock reported assets of $334 million, gross loans of $249 million and deposits of $285 million.
Hancock President and CEO, Claude Badgett said the merger would create value for both institutions.
“I am enthusiastic about the opportunity we have to partner with First Financial in a transaction that we believe offers significant opportunities to our clients, communities, employees and shareholders,” Badgett said.
First Financial President and CEO Norman Lowery said this merger will allow First Financial to extend into western Kentucky.
“Together, our team of bankers will deliver unparalleled service to our customers and communities and continue to make those communities better places to live and work,” Lowery said. “WIth this combination, First FInancial will extend its reach into western Kentucky.”
According to a news release, the merger agreement was approved unanimously by the boards of directors of each company and is expected to close later this year subject to approval of Hancock’s shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
