Almost a year after the December tornado, work is still being done to rebuild what was lost across Hopkins County.

Wanting to help continue that work, Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce have donated almost $1 million to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, which will divide the money across the Habitat affiliates affected by the tornado.

