Almost a year after the December tornado, work is still being done to rebuild what was lost across Hopkins County.
Wanting to help continue that work, Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce have donated almost $1 million to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, which will divide the money across the Habitat affiliates affected by the tornado.
Ashli Watts, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber and KSR knew they wanted to meet people in the middle phase when all the first responders were gone and the hustle and bustle was over.
“We talked to anyone we could to find out what you all needed,” she said. “Every single time we talked to someone it was housing. They said, ‘We can’t meet all those other needs unless someone has a roof over their head.’ ”
The idea to raise money started with Matt Jones and KSR. He said they do a yearly trip around the country in December and had just started their trip in Illinois when he and his team heard about the tornado.
“I decided, let’s use this platform we have for good,” said Jones. “We ended up, over the course of the next two weeks, raising over $1.8 million.”
Watts said the money was raised with the help of over 6,000 individuals.
“When you look over the list, they are not all Kentuckians. They are not even all Americans. They are from all around the world,” she said.
Because of the work Habitat does, it was important for KSR and Kentucky chamber to give some of the money to habitat to help rebuild, she added. The rest of the money will go to Volunteers of America in a couple of months.
Mary Shearer, executive director of Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, said Kentucky Habitat is incredibly grateful to be the vessel the funding will go through to reach the habitat affiliates.
“We cannot be more happy, we cannot be more humbled, we cannot be more honored for trust and the goodwill that you have put toward habitat,” she said. “I promise you that we will not let you down.”
Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region Executive Director Heath Duncan said Habitat was a great fit to help rebuild because of the work they do to create homeowners.
“We know that 1,200 houses were in Dawson Springs before the tornado, and about half of those were destroyed or had major damage,” he said. “We know in the tornado path, about 80% of those were renters.”
Habitat is working to have 12 houses under roof by Christmas and build 20 houses next year.
“That is a lofty goal,” said Duncan. “We are committed to this, but it is not going to be easy, and it is going to take a while, but we are going to do it, and we are going to do it together.”
Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley said he is so thankful that houses are going to be put up in Dawson and to see Dawson rebuilt.
“It is a great day,” he said.
