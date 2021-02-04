Baptist Health Madisonville’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson announced during a Facebook Live update with Madisonville City and Hopkins County officials Wednesday that the hospital has now administered 5,615 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That total is inclusive of both the initial shot and the follow-up booster.
“That is exciting since we have started vaccinating and the majority of the people are in 1A and now 1B, which is ongoing,” said Lipson, adding that 1B consists mainly of residents who are 70 years old and older.
“We are still working on a phone number for people to call,” said Lipson, adding that patients talking with their primary care provider will also allow patients to be scheduled for a time to receive the vaccine. Lipson added the Hopkins County Health Department is making a list of 1B people to be vaccinated and forwarding them to the hospital as well.
“It is incredibly important to get vaccinated,” said Lipson. “Once you are vaccinated, you cannot let your guard down. You still need to wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance as much as possible.”
Lipson also talked about the new COVID-19 variants adding that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still effective against the new strains found in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.
“So far, as I say, the studies have indicated effectiveness,” he said. “We have not seen it here in Madisonville as of yet, but we have seen some cases in Evansville. It is a lot more contagious and there have been more symptoms and difficulties, so it is more important now to get the vaccine when you can and continue to wear your mask and take all the precautions.”
Along with Baptist Health Madisonville, the Christian County Health Department has a regional vaccination site setup at the Bruce Community Center in Hopkinsville to vaccinate Tier 1B people 70-years-old and older.
There are ways to make appointments online at both centers.
At Baptist Health Madisonville, visit the website at www.baptisthealth.com/vaccine and under vaccine availability click on the box that is labeled learn more. From there you complete sign up for email notifications and patients that are 70-years-old or older will choose 1B option and choose the Madisonville option.
For the Christian County site, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov and choose the healthcare and labs tab, click on view map, then click on the blue pin that is over Hopkinsville and click the link that says register online.
Lipson said to frequently check the availability online as more vaccines become available the sites also will be updated.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of active cases to 790 with 120 dead from the virus.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the decline in active cases is not a green light to not take precautions.
“We know there is a big game this weekend,” said Cotton. “What we are encouraging is to continue to remember as you get together in groups, that is how this virus spreads. Wear your masks, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer.”
The weekly Facebook Live updates will now be a monthly update, according to Cotton.
