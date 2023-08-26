United Way of the Coalfield will be under new leadership following the hiring of both a new executive director and office assistant this week.
Ashley Alexander and Jill Martin have been hired as the new executive director and office assistant, respectively.
The executive director position came open when Don Howerton left in March to retire in Florida. Martin is currently the office assistant until current office manager Dee Padgett retires on Sept. 15.
Martin and Alexander said they applied to United Way of the Coalfield because they wanted to work with a non-profit to help the community.
“I applied because I love philanthropy,” said Alexander. “The business I had previously, we were always trying to be as involved as possible in the community.”
Martin said she is a people person and is very involved in anything that will better someone’s life or the community.
“I think it is an amazing cause to work for,” she said.
Alexander said her and Martin’s goals for United Way of the Coalfield align well.
“I would like to see more businesses become more involved in the United Way,” she said. “We are going to be reaching out and reconnecting. Making those lost connections. Rebuilding those relationships with industries and city governments in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.”
Martin said she wants to get more involvement in the community since UWC has fallen into the background after COVID-19.
“My job and what I want to accomplish is to assist Ashley in any way I can to build the United Way up and to get back out there in the community so they can see us, see our faces, and know that we are here to represent them and help them in any way that we can,” she said.
Alexander and Martin are still learning their roles but know they have people to contact when they get stuck.
“We may not have the knowledge, but we have each other and the resources,” said Alexander. “Over the next few months, when we are doing this, she is going to learn my strengths and weaknesses, and I am going to learn hers, and we can help each other.”
