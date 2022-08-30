Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve interstate highway safety and prevent wrong-way crashes.
Beshear said wrong-way driving is a significant safety challenge, not only in Kentucky but also throughout the United States.
“These funds will allow us to use innovative video technology to help monitor and bolster safety on corridors prone to these types of incidents,” he said.
Between 2015 and 2020, there were 88 wrong-way driving crashes in Kentucky where a driver used an off-ramp in the wrong direction. Those 88 crashes resulted in 16 fatalities and 27 serious injuries.
Kentucky’s Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System will use cutting-edge computing and video processing to implement a pilot program aimed at detecting and deterring wrong-way incidents by alerting the wrong-way driver, other drivers, and emergency responders.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said improving highway safety is a core focus of the Transportation Cabinet.
“These funds will allow the KYTC to utilize the latest in technological advancements to help prevent crashes, injuries, and fatalities on our roadways,” he said.
There are four elements to the Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology system. They are a detection system that identifies wrong-way incidents and other safety concerns in real-time; the deterrent system activates warnings designed to discourage wrong-way drivers; the alert system identifies correct direction travelers and emergency responders; and the mainline monitoring system identifies mainline safety concerns like pedestrians, debris, and disabled vehicles.
Existing digital and roadway signage will be integrated into a comprehensive system that will include additional signs, cameras, sensors, and other equipment purchased with the grant funds.
Locations will be identified based on crash history and ramp design on Interstate ramps in Fayette and Jefferson counties as most wrong-way crashes occur in these areas, with the potential to expand to other counties throughout the state.
Gray said roadway infrastructure improvements are part of a comprehensive effort to curb these tragic events.
“In addition to implementing this new technological system, we’ll continue researching statewide opportunities to address wrong-way crashes, such as striping and signage. While our existing signage and markings meet federal requirements, we’re looking at how to enhance visibility and uniformity at every off-ramp,” he said.
Kentucky is one of 10 grant recipients from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration ATCMTD program.
