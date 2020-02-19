Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Candace G. Conrad, 23, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
• Marietta Dutton, 61, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by deception/cold checks.
• Benjamin D. Grayson, 36, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating on a suspended/revoked license, no registration plates, two counts of contempt of court and six counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Bennie L. Johnson, 61, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Robert W. Long, 36, of Hopkinsville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Christian County.
• John P. Lyon, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with contempt of court in Trigg County.
• Joseph J. Massey, 33, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Cyrus B. Pettus, 63, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with three counts of contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Branden J. Slaton Sr., 31, of Madisonville was charged Monday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Troy G. Bowling, 46, of Providence was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
• Leah J. McKnight, 51, of Madisonville was charged Friday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Candice E. Miller, 36, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Desi L. Poindexter, 58, of Clarksville, Tennessee was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County..
• Bryan C, Ratliff, 36, of Madisonville was charged Friday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Monday:
• Phillip Adams, 61, of White Plains was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a vehicle under the influence, speeding 15 miles over the limit, careless driving, operating on a suspended/revoked license and failure to produce insurance card.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.