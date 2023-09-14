The search for a man who ran from police led to a “light lockdown” at the Dixon campus of Webster County Schools on Thursday.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Department released that Deputy Nathan Stinchcomb was on duty in the Dixon area when he noticed a black vehicle he recognized as one belonging to Alex F. Harvey of Dixon. He was also aware that the registration on the vehicle had been canceled, and that Harvey did not currently have a valid driver’s license.
After observing Harvey behind the wheel, Deputy Stinchcomb attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop, at which point the suspect fled. The deputy located it a short time later parked on Parrish Road. The suspect had left the vehicle and fled on foot.
Stinchcomb deployed K9 deputy Bane and began tracking the suspect. Bane was able to track the suspect for approximately 1000 yards but was unsuccessful in locating or apprehending the suspect. During the search, however, they did locate an area of interest which was later investigate by officers.
Stinchcomb and Bane returned to the site of the traffic stop, where the K9 unit alerted on the vehicle. Inside officers located a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Eric Elder and K9 unit Kora arrived on the scene. The second K9 unit led her handler to the same suspicious location, where deputies located a large quantity of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.
An arrest warrant was issued for Harvey’s arrest, and he was taken into custody at his home.
He was charged with operating on suspended/revoked license, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, fleeing/evading, trafficking in meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.
During the search for Harvey, due to the proximity, Webster County Schools’ Dixon Campus was placed on a “soft lockdown.” According to she sheriff’s department, there was never any threat to the school or the students, that step was only taken out of an abundance of caution.
This is not Harvey’s first time being charged with fleeing from police. Back in April of 2017, while already in custody, the suspect managed to get behind the wheel of the Clay Police cruiser and attempted to drive away from the scene. During that attempt, former Clay Police Chief Chris Evitts received career ending injuries after becoming pinned in the door of the cruiser, and Harvey himself was shot twice by then Kentucky State Trooper William “Billy” Braden, the current sheriff.
During that same 2017 arrest, officers also charged Damien Golike, the suspect in the Aug. 24, 2023 shooting of a Sebree man during a home invasion. Golike is currently a wanted fugitive and authorities are still seeking his whereabouts.
