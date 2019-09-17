At 3 a.m. Sunday, bars across Louisville were still open. Nightclubs in Evansville were closing. And much of Madisonville was in bed -- except for one group of about 25 cars which gathered outside a church.
"I haven't had glasses in six years," Brianna Denton of Earlington said beneath a nearly full moon with floodlights on nearby. A friend drove her to Grace Warehouse Church, to make sure she received a ticket for free vision care from the Remote Area Medical (RAM) Volunteer Corps.
The nonprofit based in Tennessee made its first trip to western Kentucky over the weekend, to provide medical, dental and vision care at no charge. Team members began distributing tickets at 3 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, then opened the doors for service at 6 a.m.
The demand was stronger on Saturday.
"We had 70 tickets for vision and 70 for dental," said local coordinator Linda Pierce. In fact, Denton had to come back Sunday for a vision ticket because the parking lot was full when she arrived in the afternoon.
Pierce said Monday that with medical walk-ins included, the nonprofit saw 261 patients over two days. It provided an estimated $129,000 in services.
"It's something that we really need," Denton said. "Some of us can't afford it. I've got three babies at home, too, so it makes it even harder."
The nonprofit knows that situation well.
"The need is so great in so many areas of our country," said Clinic Coordinator Loni Maughan.
While RAM has its headquarters near Knoxville, it offers clinics nationwide and even overseas.
One key word in the operation is "volunteer." Pierce estimated about 300 volunteers served in a wide range of roles, from dentists and doctors to the church parking crew. No member of the health professional team was paid.
In some places, weekend nonprofit clinics such as RAM fill sports arenas. But on Sunday, the turnout was so light that registration for dental work closed before 9 a.m.
Maughan admitted public skepticism about RAM is not unusual.
"For a first-time clinic, there's usually less promotion," she said. "People are usually wary to come because they don't know who we are. Is it really free? Can I trust this?"
RAM's weekend was not completely glitch-free. Dental hygienists were not available for teeth cleaning Sunday. And at least one Madisonville pharmacy had to delay filling prescriptions until Monday because it was unsure which doctor filled them out.
While Denton wasn't wearing glasses when she left the church, she indicated the RAM team did good work.
"This is amazing and generous," she said.
Pierce confirmed Monday that RAM plans to return to Madisonville next year. She's sure the demand will be bigger.
"We want the Ballard Convention Center," she said. But she said Grace Warehouse Church still will be listed as the host.
RAM accepts donations to help in its clinic mission. Details are available online at RAMUSA.org.
