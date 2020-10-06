Sitting in the pilot seat of an aircraft simulation that is 12,000 feet in the air and trying to not crash the virtual plane is one of two new experiences Madisonville Community College will soon offer.
The college’s aviation program will offer helicopter and aircraft flight training in conjunction with the ground school classes.
“They take the ground school first before they actually move into the flight simulators,” said Jay Parrent, vice president at the college. “It will definitely be this academic year.”
The other new program the college is will be offering is a Commercial Driver License program.
“We provided it several years ago through a third party provider, so it was something we could give people but it wasn’t directly college programming like it is now,” said Parrent.
The CDL program is on a more routine and short-term schedule which allows students to get their CDL in a matter of weeks. Parrent said the CDL program was the most consistently requested program prior to it being added.
The college has a truck the students use to practice on in the south parking lot and will go through town and onto the highway.
“Those are gearing up, hopefully we will offer classes soon,” said Parrent.
Fall enrollment overall has been good for degree seeking students, he said.
“We are hopeful that we will be a little closer to where we were last year or maybe a little bit ahead,” Parrent said. “Which is quite something considering the situation we have found ourselves in.”
For some of the hands on components of courses, like the health science and technical, the college has managed to schedule those lab and clinical experiences in a way that maintains social distancing, he said. Everyone that comes on campus has to wear a mask, the classrooms are socially distanced, and the faculty who teach wear face coverings in class.
“We just have to continue to be vigilant about the things we know that works and our students have done a great job with that so far,” said Parrent.
Enrollment for the eight-week classes starting the week of Oct. 18 is open.
“If they were thinking about starting, there is still plenty of time to get in some of those late start courses. All of that is available on the website, too,” said Parrent.
For students that prefer learning virtually, the college has used all manners of video conferencing tools. Parrrent said whatever platform the students use, the faculty and staff can meet it.
“I think the semester for us has gone as well as it could so far,” said Parrent. “We have all taken the advise from public health officials to heart. Faculty and staff are adhering to every possible rule and guideline because we know how important it is that we follow this to make sure we can deliver the education that we need to deliver.”
