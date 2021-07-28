While the broadband project with Watch Communications has fallen behind schedule, progress is being made in the northeastern part of Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said Watch Communications has one tower that is up and running and has some customers on it now.
“Hopefully, in the next week or two, they will be testing three other tower sites and then turning them on early next month,” he said. “Watch Communications, who we have been working with on the wireless, is way behind schedule. COVID had a lot to do with it and being bought up by a new company slowed it down some.”
Whitfield said other work is being done in the northern part of the county simultaneously to the three tower sites being tested.
“They are finalizing a lease on another tower out toward Nebo,” he said. “That should provide to as many people as the other three getting ready to be turned on. Once that happens we should have pretty decent coverage on the northern end of the county.”
Whitfield said Watch has also started working on leases and installing equipment in the southend of the county. He said he is pushing for both phases in the north part of the county and the southern part of the project to be completed at the same time to make up for the delays.
Whitfield said the grant money received is still available for this project, and also talked about other possibilities for broadband being available in the county.
“I’ve talked to Charter on a regular basis to get them to move on expanding their service in locations where they already have it,” he said. “They are in most of the cities where they provide cable service.”
Whitfield said he and other state leaders are working with rural electric cooperatives to either get state regulations changed or something through the Public Service Commission that would allow them to get into broadband services.
“The cooperative is doing most of the work on that, we are just encouraging legislatures to work on that,” he said.
Whitfield said county government ultimately would not stop working until broadband is available throughout the county.
“We are not going to stop looking for options until we get the county covered,” he said. “We will keep working on it until we do. We really can’t make the private companies do what we want them to. They are looking at their return on investments, and if it is worth it ... but we will keep pushing on to get this done.”
