The Madisonville City Council will meet in a regular session on Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 77 North Main Street.
The agenda is brief. Other than bill and departmental reports, the only other topics scheduled are introduction of a resolution to declare a city owned vehicle as surplus and a discussion about bids for city owned property located at 712 East Broadway.
