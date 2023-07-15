The United Way of the Coalfield is looking for teams and sponsors for its third Caddyshack 4-Person Scramble on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Madisonville Country Club.
Rick Welch, the event chairperson, said they are looking for hole sponsors, beverage cart sponsors, meal sponsors, golf cart sponsors, and website sponsors.
“There is quite a bit of sponsorship opportunities for folks,” he said.
As in past years, the price per team is $400 and $100 per person. The cost does include lunch and access to the beverage cart.
Welch said along with the grand prize of $400, there will be prizes at different holes, including longest drive and longest put. They will also do the skirt hole again, where men can pay $10 to wear a skirt and hit off the women’s tee. Women can pay $10, wear the skirt, and move up another 25 yards to hit.
“The skirts are fun,” said Welch. “Just something to have some fun with.”
He said they are looking at doing a drunk goggle hole, where golfers can pay to wear the goggles and try to hit the golf ball. He said they are still working on that project.
The tee-off time will be by gunshot, so all the golfers will start at the same time, just at different holes.
“We are pretty happy with the success of the past two,” said Welch. “We are hoping this year is going to be our most successful.”
All the money from the scramble will go to support United Way agencies.
“I think people forget that with United Way, you can make a donation, and it reaches all these different agencies,” said Welch.
For more information on becoming a sponsor or reserving a team, contact United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170.
