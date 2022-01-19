According to Hopkins County Jailer, Mike Lewis, there has been an increase in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters in the jail system over the past week and a half.
There are usually around 30 or so inmates in the facility who request the shot, but last Wednesday, January 12, there were more than 85 vaccines and boosters administered in one day. The increase in demand is most likely tied to the uptick in COVID-19 cases and people wanting to prevent getting it and spreading it throughout the jail.
“While we have had requests for the vaccine since it became available, requests have been increasing lately,” Hopkins County Jailer, Mike Lewis said. “Many were hesitant at first because it is still so new. In a jail setting with limited social distancing, anything that can help prevent the spreading of sickness is extremely beneficial.”
