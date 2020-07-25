The Madisonville Police Department made arrests recently and their information was found on the Hopkins County Jail website.
Madisonville Police Department
• Rashad L. Combs, 28, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape (incapable of consent, physically helpless). He was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.
• Anthony D. Simms, 33, Manitou, was arrested Thursday and charged with tampering with physical evidence. He was also charged on a warrant out of Franklin County.
