Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that $23 million was being committed to school highway safety protocols, with $200,000 going toward projects at Pride Elementary and James Madison Middle schools.
The plan consists of nearly 70 safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state and will be funded through the 2020 Highway Plan.
“These projects merge two key areas I’ve been committed to investing in since day one as governor: education and infrastructure,” said Beshear in the news release. “Once completed, these projects will ensure safe access to and around our schools, as well as improve quality of life for the thousands of Kentucky families that drop off and pick up children every day.”
The money will be used to design and construct the turning lanes at Pride Elementary and James Madison Middle schools into new entrances, according to the news release. The project will last two years, with work starting at Pride Elementary this year, said Pride Principal Kristy Saint.
The turn lanes will improve afternoon traffic flow in and out of the school, she said, and will include replacing the sidewalks, upgrading the ramps to be ADA compliant and restriping the crosswalk will help with pedestrian safety.
“For years, we have battled a traffic congestion problem in our area, and we are excited about a solution,” said Saint.
In the release, Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said the students at Pride are the largest number of walkers of any elementary school in the county, and the school uses three crossing guards.
“To receive this generous gift, we are so excited. So on behalf of Team Hopkins — Team Pride — we want to say thank you Team Kentucky,” said Ashby in the release.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.