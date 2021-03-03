Some good news is finally starting to come amid the COVID-19 pandemic as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear increased business capacity to 60% on Monday.
Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Libby Spencer said it is a great thing anytime businesses can increase traffic.
“It could result in higher sales, which is what our businesses currently need,” she said.
Beshear said 18 industries will be allowed to increase their capacity to 60% due to lower COVID-19 cases in the state.
“We’ve never seen what we are seeing now in terms of a downward trend,” said Beshear in a news release. “Previously, we had experienced only three consecutive weeks of declining cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admittance and those needing a ventilator have either decreased or stabilized.”
Some of the businesses include indoor auctions, barbershops, hair salons, bars and restaurants, fitness centers, funeral and memorial services, movie theaters, nail salons, retail, tanning salons, venues and event spaces, along with many more.
“This capacity increase is an initial step where we will watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases,” said Beshear.
Jenny Gibson, owner of Mad City Market and Coffee Bar, said she was not planning on allowing anyone to sit in the restaurant until the governor says they can seat at 100% capacity.
“First of all, we don’t seat our customers, it is sit where ever you want,” she said. “We don’t have the waitstaff to monitor compliance with social distancing.”
Gibson said if she does open the dining area and someone does not follow the safety guidelines, then she and the business would be held accountable for not complying with the guidelines.
“By this point, you would like to think the public should know what they are supposed to do, but a lot of people either don’t or don’t care,” said Gibson. “I am not making a judgment on that, it is what it is.”
Gibson said she did not think enough customers would be coming in and sitting down to justify opening at 60% capacity.
“This environment has been created as a place for people of the community to come in and hang out, talk and meet people,” said Gibson. “That, in its very nature, is contrary to what these restrictions are trying to do.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Hopkins County Family YMCA did not come close to reaching the previous capacity limit at 50% because of the size of the facility said CEO Chad Hart.
“We have not yet had a moment where we were nervous about how many people were in our exercise facilities at any given time because our rooms are so large,” he said.
The YMCA has been following safety protocols on spacing, cleanliness and requiring masks for everyone entering the facility, he said. There are signs posted in every room showing what that room’s capacity limit is to stay within the guidelines.
“We will increase those numbers on our facility signage because that will give some type of comfort to our patrons in the community,” said Hart.
On Monday, the governor also announced that if COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Kentucky, he would increase child care capacity to by Monday, March 15.
Spencer said increasing child care capacity limits would be impactful to the workforce during COVID-19.
“Having a place for your child is important, and when that is limited, it limits the number of people that can rejoin the workforce,” she said.
Hart said increasing the capacity for child care would impact not only the YMCA, but also the community. It would help the YMCA financially but also parents who cannot rejoin the workforce because they are taking care of a child and employers who have to work around an employee’s schedule due to a lack of child care.
“This is a better thing for parents and the local economy,” he said.
The YMCA is in the process of ensuring they have proper transportation for max capacity limits, enough staffing for all-day child care, while ensuring there are enough families out in the community who need child care, he said.
Spencer and Hart said increasing the capacity limits is one step closer to a sense of normalcy.
“We want to see it go from 60% to 100%, and we realize the only way to do that is by being responsible stewards of what we have been given, and we are going to continue doing that,” said Hart.
