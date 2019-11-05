The Hopkins County School Board heard a wide-ranging report at Monday night's meeting that hit on topics from school attendance to fundraising and everything in between.
Attendance is down across the county and principals say sickness is the most significant reason.
Four elementary principals from the Site-Based Decision Making Council presented a report detailing how their schools are excelling, the challenges they face, creative fundraising and district collaboration to the board.
"One of those challenges that we're all facing is attendance and declining enrollment," said West Broadway Principal Wendy Eaves. "Attendance wise, my kids are just sick."
When kids are sick they don't attend school, which has changed from years past, said board member Bobby Fox.
"When the nurse says they're sick and they're going home - they're going home. Whereas used to, we would send them to the secretary or send them to somebody else, (who would tell them) 'let's see if we can take a couple of aspirin and make it through," he said. "It's a whole lot harder now to keep kids at school, but maybe they need to be at home, I don't know. I'm just telling you, the times have changed."
Eaves said she sees a fluctuation in attendance due to many factors.
"An external factor impacting our students is their home life situation - we have kids sometimes that don't come to school based on things that are going on at home," she said.
With a background in both middle and high schools, Eaves said she has dealt with social services more in the last three months than she ever has in past roles.
Finances are also a challenge to any public sector business, especially schools, said Earlington Elementary Principal Wendy Mitchell.
"We try to look for ways to creatively do more with less," she said. "When you're small in number, you have to be big in heart. We've been driven to use digital tools and resources as much as possible and try to eliminate copy paper as much as possible."
Several years ago, Mitchell said, half of Earlington's site based-budget was used on the copy machine.
"We have whittled that down to less than a fourth now," she said.
Creative fundraising opportunities are something that Mitchell and her school are actively looking into.
"Instead of sending home that box of candy bars that the kids are going to eat on the bus and mama being mad because she owes $72," she said. "We've tried to look for more authentic ways to raise funds that families are going to really need."
Last school year, Mitchell said they had a very successful fundraiser selling garbage bags. This year they have sold basketball t-shirts and school spirit shirts.
"We've been trying to look for more things that people really want instead of another frozen brick of cookie dough," she said.
When teachers in the district need help, administrators provide a way through collegial visits between schools, said Grapevine Elementary Schools Principal Steven Bauer.
"We sent teachers out to several of the schools in the district, and they would come back with so many great ideas," he said. "We have a lot of bright minds in Hopkins County and a lot of great resources to pull from."
After hearing the presentations, board members assured the administrators their door was open for help as they work through any issues.
"You are rock stars, you do great work," said Board Chairman J.W. Durst to the principals. "You start the whole thing as elementary schools, you're the first impression, and you're making a difference."
In other news, the board:
• accepted a donation of two Buick Rendezvous from Watermark that will be used for the automotive program at the tech center.
• said a new sign will be placed at Hopkins County Central, as the board approved the bid to A and B Sign Company for $17,697.
• approved an emergency declaration for Grapevine Elementary's HVAC systems' cooling tower.
