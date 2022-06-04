The Conservatory of Music in Madisonville held its “Student Spring Piano Concert” on May 15 at First Christian Church. Students performed one, two or a medley of pieces ranging from modern, classical, Broadway and hymns. Students concluded with an encore performance of a medley performed by three students playing on one piano. The students participating from left in the back row are Bella Clemens, Cameron Leet, Rachel Whitmer, Andrew Whitmer, Madeline Lowbridge, Holt Redpath, and Lily Solise. On the fourth row from left are Paige Brummer, Emma Duncan, Noah Brumfield, Allie Garrigan, Elizabeth Ashby, Anne Pham, and Trevor Fox. On the third row from left are Alex Ray, Ella Logsdon, Chloe Clemens, Landon Blackburn, Isaac Canterberry, and Lucas Fox. On the second row from left are Paul Ashby, Luke Foster, Anne Foster, Ellie Hofmann, Reagan Barnes, Emmalein Canterberry, Maddison Ina, Tessa Hanson, Peter McEnaney, and Esther Garrigan. On the first row from left is Ethan Clemens, Sam Dodds, Chase Brummer, Camden Clark, Noah Schneider, and Charlie Thornton.