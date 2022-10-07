The last place most people would think to look for a former correctional officer, a former police officer, and a retired state trooper is an elementary school, but Deputy Jerry Knight makes it work.
Knight worked as the School Resource Officer for both Hanson and Earlington elementary schools in 2018. In 2019, he was assigned to Earlington permanently, where he has thrived.
“It is awesome,” he said. “This is probably the best-kept secret in law enforcement.”
Knight said working in an elementary school is very different than the normal work one does in law enforcement.
“When you come into an elementary school, and you are in a uniform, it is almost like you are a rock star,” said Knight.
Knight started his law enforcement career in 1996 as a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville. He worked there for five years before transferring to the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County. Knight was on there a few months before being hired at the Hopkinsville Police Department.
“I was at city police there almost two years,” said Knight. “I left there and went to Greenville at the city police, and then I went back to Hopkinsville.”
He applied to the Kentucky State Police while in Greenville and received a letter saying the state was not going to hire him. A few weeks after he had just started back at Hopkinsville City Police, when he received an acceptance letter from the state police.
“I got a letter, ‘Congratulations, you have been accepted to cadet class 81’,” said Knight. “I had to go.”
In 2016, he retired from the state police, sat out for a few months, then went back as part of the Trooper R program, which is a program that encourages retired state troopers to return to duty. He was part of the Trooper R program for about a year, then he had an unsuccessful run for Muhlenberg County Sheriff.
“I lost to a friend of mine,” said Knight. “After that, Sheriff [Matt] Sanderson contacted me about an opening [as an SRO].”
After working in law enforcement for twenty years and dealing with the public on their worst days, he wanted something different.
“It’s nice to have untarnished minds,” said Knight. “These kids will tell you what they are thinking. They will not tell you want to hear.”
He said a little girl came up to him last year and told him that her mom doesn’t like the police. He told her that was fine but asked if she did. The little girl said she does like the police.
“They are going to tell you what is on their mind,” said Knight.
As the SRO, Knight said his job is to keep the kids safe, be a mentor, and be somebody they can talk to about anything.
When he gets to the school, he usually checks that all the doors are shut and locked, then he will go to the gym where the kids are assembling and talk to a few of them while making his rounds.
“After that, I’ll go outside when the kids are getting dropped off, and I greet all the kids,” said Knight.
He will usually say Good Morning, about 200 times every day because he makes a point to talk to every kid.
“I try to talk to every kid, and if I can, I call them by name,” said Knight. “Not just in the morning but while I’m walking the halls and they come out for a restroom break or changing classes or going to the lunch room. I just feel like it is important to do that.”
He said he realized early on as an SRO that he is probably the only positive male role model a lot of the kids have, which is why he makes a point to talk to everyone.
Although Knight usually sees the kids in the morning during drop off, in the afternoon when they are getting picked up, and during lunch, he does see them throughout the day too.
“A teacher had to step outside for a few minutes and run to the principal’s office, she let me know, and I went in there, and I talked to those kids for a while,” he said.
Along with being there for the kids, Knight said part of his job is to talk to the kids about law enforcement and safety precautions, like calling 9-1-1 for help. He tries to teach the kids in fun ways so it keeps their attention longer.
For instance, a few weeks ago, he had the kindergarten kids out to look at his cruiser. They got in the car and looked around.
“I didn’t let them turn on the siren,” said Knight. “We had 40-something kids. That would have been a lot of noise out here.”
He said he tries to keep things simple and get to the point quickly since kids tend to have short attention spans.
To keep in touch with the kids, he also tries to work some of the ball games so the kids can see him outside of school. Usually, if the school is open, he is there to help with any event that is happening.
Knight said being an SRO is like regular police work in that it changes every day. He did have to get used to not thinking like a trooper but thinking like the student’s friend.
“I love the kids. I love the staff,” he said. “They are like family, and I will do whatever it takes to keep them safe.”
