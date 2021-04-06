Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Nathan Hanvy, 32, of Princeton, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and criminal littering.
Jimmy Partridge, 40, of Paducah, was charged Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police and prescription container substance not in the proper container.
Nigel Sanders, 30, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Jeremy Furgerson, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with possession of marijuana, no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license.
Cameron Oglesby, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Amanda Bickers, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Howton, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Marc Whitaker, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication and served a warrant for probation violation.
Justin Lane, 35, of Nebo, was charged Friday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, receiving stolen property and custodial interference.
Kobe Ross, 20, of Sturgis, was charged Sunday with failure of owner to maintain required insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
Brian Dutton, 49, of Clay, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Charles Ratliff, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Jacob Larkins, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
