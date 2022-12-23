As some of the coldest temperatures on record hit the region, electrical customers across the state are at least briefly finding themselves without power as Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU) perform brief service interruptions in intervals across their service territories.
"Extreme cold and pressures on regional grid are resulting in scattered power outages and LG&E and KU need customers’ help reducing energy consumption," KU said in a press releaselm Friday. "
While the outage durations will vary, the providers are targeting about 30 minutes intervals for the outages.
Customers are asked to take the following conservation actions:
Adjust your thermostat to lowest comfortable setting. If you’re going to be gone for more than four hours turn the thermostat down several degrees as well.
Reduce reliance on other heating sources.
Wear extra layers such as a sweatshirt or sweater.
Add extra blankets to the bed.
Close the fireplace damper and doors when not in use unless you have a gas fireplace.
Use draft stoppers for windows and doors.
Turn off all unnecessary lights – including holiday lights -- and appliances.
Run your dishwashers, dryers and washing machines only when full.
Open curtains, drapes and/or blinds in the daytime to let the sun's heat in your home and close them at night to retain the heat.
Furniture or drapes should not block air registers.
Use a microwave oven or a slow cooker or prepare cold meals. Microwaves use less than half the power of a conventional oven and cook food in about one-fourth the time.
