During the COVID-19 pandemic, companies around the country are finding ways to retune their operations to provide Personal Protective Equipment for medical professionals. A week ago, a Madisonville plant was approached to do the same.
Berry Plastics is now assembling 75,000 face shields per week. The plastic for the shield is made at the plant in Evansville and assembled here, said Economic Development President Ray Hagerman.
“Number one, we’ll be keeping people employed, and number two, they’re going to focus selling those face shields to health care facilities,” he said. “It’s a good thing for our community to be doing to help with this whole situation, and it’s keeping people employed.”
Berry’s global marketing manager Amy Waterman said their company will donate shields to local health care facilities before selling them nationwide.
“We’re going from not making face shields over to making 75,000 a week. Our priority is to provide these to local health care facilities first, and then we’ll sell them nationwide after that,” she said. “We want to take care of these people here in our home community, and then from there, we’re going to make these available nationwide.”
Local health care companies approached company officials asking if they could make face shields, said Waterman.
“We said we’ve never made face shields before, so the health department in Vanderburgh County (Indiana) has been critical in helping us know what’s important for the face shields and those who need them locally,” she said. “We’ve taken production capability that normally makes drink cups in Evansville, at our downtown facility, and now some of those assets are being used to make the hard plastic piece for the face shield.”
After the hard plastic piece is made, they are shipped to Madisonville, where the plant assembles the mask. They place a foam piece that rests against the user’s forehead, and there is an elastic strap that goes around the head to secure it.
“Those things are all being assembled by workers in Madisonville,” Waterman said.
Their biggest goal in shifting their operations and focusing on face shields is to help keep health care workers safe.
“Our biggest goal here is to help keep these health workers safe, and these frontline employees,” she said. “We’ve been testing with some local hospitals and healthcare workers so they can say what works and doesn’t work and help us perfect this. Our speed and agility are what we’re really trying to show here.”
By supplying health care workers with these face shields, Waterman said this ties into their company’s mission, which is “always advancing to protect what’s important, and in this instance, protecting what’s important is our local community,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.