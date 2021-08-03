With the first day of school day set for Wednesday, Aug. 11, several parents attended Monday’s Hopkins County School Board meeting to learn what the district’s plans were as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the commonwealth.
Aaron Garrett spoke to the board about his concerns on mandating masks for all students and staff.
“I have a daughter at Southside, and I know last year with all the mask-wearing and the virtual learning, it was just horrible,” he said. “She went from A’s and B’s to failing classes, and I don’t want that to happen again.”
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Andy Beshear have recommended masks be worn both by students and staff when in-person learning resumes regardless of vaccination status.
The district’s Return-to-School plan, however, is not currently requiring masks, but does encourage them. It says social distancing will be practiced when able, and good hand hygiene will be encouraged along with hand sanitizer stations throughout the schools.
According to the plan, cleaning protocols will be increased throughout each campus and on high-touch areas, and school buses will be sanitized at the end of each route. Seating charts will be in each classroom, lunchroom and on the bus to make contact tracing easier.
Parents are asked to screen their children before allowing them onto the school bus or into the school building. School nurses will also be available for symptom screening.
During the meeting, Superintendent Amy Smith provided an update on COVID-19 numbers among students and staff.
She said as of Monday, there were seven staff quarantined and six who have tested positive for COVID-19. As for students, she said the latest numbers the school had was from Friday, July 30, where 135 students were quarantined and 25 students positive.
“When I contacted the health department today to get updated numbers for our meeting tonight, they were so busy,” said Smith. “They said they could not give us updated numbers on our students because they had over 30 cases still on their table that they were working through.”
She also informed the board about numbers from Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 update on Monday, where 74 counties in Kentucky are classified as red out of 120. A red classification means that there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Smith said over 40% of Hopkins County residents were fully vaccinated.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 158 new COVID-19 cases on Monday from the past seven days, bringing the number of active cases to 482. There have been 4,458 who have recovered from COVID-19 and 156 have died.
The school board went into a work session following Monday’s regular meeting to discuss the procedures for the first day of school and to finalize the Return-to-School plan for the upcoming school year.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• approved non-resident contracts for the 2022-2023 school year, allowing non-Hopkins County residents to attend a Hopkins County public school.
• approved a memorandum of agreement with Glema Mahr Center for the Arts and Madisonville Community College to implement arts education for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved the Department of Juvenile Justice Interagency Agreement and memorandum of agreement for the 2021-2022 school year to continue education for those in the Day Treatment program.
• approved the unaudited annual financial report for the 2020-2021 school year.
• approved a credit card limit increase for the superintendent, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer from $7,500 to $10,000.
• approved a memorandum of agreement with Audubon Area Head Start for the 2021-2022 school year.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at the Central Office.
