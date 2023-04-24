The inaugural Western Kentucky Regional Competition of the National Civics Bee featured 15 students from throughout western Kentucky vying for a chance to represent the region at the Kentucky Civics Bee, and Hopkins County was well represented in that number, landing 13 local students making it into the top 20. The championship of the inaugural event went to South Hopkins Middle School’s Kaylee Brandon.

The top three students in each of eight regions across the state will take part in the Kentucky Civics Bee. The regional civics bee took place Saturday at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts in Paducah.

