The weather was absolutely gorgeous for the Community Day portion of the Fall Fest weekend festivities at Mahr Park in Madisonville this past weekend.
As many entered the park, guests were able to drive through the Hay Bale Trail to check out all of the decorated bales that different businesses and groups within the city put together. Upon entering the festival, there were food trucks to your left and the trail behind the event barn was littered with artisan tents and games for the children to enjoy.
“Community Day was a major success,” Madisonville City Administrator, Brad Long said. “We had over 50 craft and retail vendors set up, along with numerous food trucks. Families from all over the region were able to enjoy time outside with friends and loved ones, while engaging in some of their favorite fall activities. The City of Madisonville looks forward to continuing Harvest Fest for years to come.”
According to Long, roughly 20,000 people came out Friday evening and Saturday day, which is nearly double from last year’s First Annual Fall Fest.
