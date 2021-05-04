Two people were injured Friday night after an ATV accident on Red Hill Road in Nortonville.
Jacob Larkins, 35, and Nickie Watkins, 36, both of Nortonville, were injured after an ATV they were riding struck a tree, according to police reports.
Around 8 p.m., Larkins was driving a 1000cc CanAm ATV side by side and Watkins was the front passenger, according to a news release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
The ATV was traveling down Red Hill Road at a congested residential portion of the roadway, according to the release.
“A witness traveling the same direction behind the ATV in a passenger vehicle observed the ATV veer off the asphalt roadway and strike a tree,” according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Charlie Young. “Upon impact, the ATV was abruptly spun approximately 180 degrees, causing both subjects to be ejected.”
Both were assessed and treated on scene by the Nortonville Volunteer Fire Department, White Plains Volunteer Fire Department, Med Center Ambulance Service and other local volunteers and first responders.
Young said Larkins was flown to an undisclosed regional hospital to be treated for injuries. Watkins was treated on scene and told responders that she did not need further treatment.
