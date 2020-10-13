Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
Steven Foster, 21, of Providence, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, no operators (moped license), disregarding traffic light, no registration plates, and failure to maintain required insurance.
Nathanel Winningham, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jasmine Brogdon, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and theft by unlawful taking.
Benjamin Grayson, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to produce insurance and operating on a suspended license.
Tony Pettus, 55, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Joyce Stallworth, 52, of Earlington, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Ronald Cline, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with disregarding traffic light, second-degree criminal simulation, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
George Carter, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating with a suspended license.
Steven Cissna, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary.
Reginald Newberry, 27, of Hopkinsville, was charged Saturday with two counts of failure to appear.
Sebastian Gomez, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Melissa Barber, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of contempt of court.
Donald Howard, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Kathryn Browning, 46, of White Plains, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking.
Christopher Pettus, 41, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
William Vanderver, 29, of Hartford, was charged Friday with failure to appear and fugitive from another state.
Shannali Kipi, 32, of Hartford, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Rusty Bean, 46, of Hopkinsville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication and third-degree criminal trespassing.
