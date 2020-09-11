“It’s OK to not be OK,” is a phrase those suffering from suicidal thoughts should hear, said Baptist Health clinical coordinator and therapist Brad Long during yesterday’s National Suicide Prevention Day.
Each year, Baptist Health in Madisonville celebrates the day with their Chalk the Walk event. Traditionally, people would come to the hospital and other locations across the community and decorate sidewalks to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
This year, the hospital challenged participants to leave inspirational messages or drawings on sidewalks around their homes and then photograph it and share it on social media.
Baptist Health spokeswoman Kristy Quinn said her family drew a message of loving your neighbor.
“It was a chance for us to talk about being kind, loving others, how to handle bullies, and the importance of not judging others while spreading messages of hope,” she said.
According to the hospital, mental health issues have skyrocketed with the stress and isolation people have experienced since the pandemic.
Long said COVID has impacted mental health and the importance of both mental health and suicide awareness.
“We’re trying to bring it to light, that it’s okay to be struggling through all of this,” he said. “And to bring awareness to mental health in general and make it okay to talk about.”
When you surround yourself with people that don’t talk about day to day struggles, it makes it seem abnormal to have anxiety and depression and everyday worries,” Long said. “When you talk about it, when you see people put it on their sidewalks and in their driveways and all over town, you realize, ‘You know what, I’m not going through what I’m going through alone. There are people all across my little community, and all across the world that struggles with it on a day to day basis.’ ”
Ultimately, the goal is to raise awareness and to give hope, Long said.
If you are battling depression and suicidal thoughts, Long said the community has the benefit of having an in-patient unit in Madisonville at Baptist Health, where they offer services to those struggling with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
“Outside of that, you have local community partners that also offer outpatient counseling and medication management,” he said. “We have several churches that offer support groups. For living in a rural town like Madisonville, our community has a lot of options as far as getting help for their mental health.”
If you need immediate help, Long said there is a national hotline you can text at 741-741 any time, any day. You can also call a hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). If you’d like help locally, Baptist Health is also available 24/7 at 270-825-5656.
