CSX has informed the City of Madisonville that work will be done on the overpass on West Arch Street between Dempsey Street and Main Street next week.
City officials are asking for the public to prepare for temporary closures and to detour in that area on Monday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 22. Work will also occur in that area on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 also released a Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 21-27.
• KY 109 will have a lane restriction at the Christian/Hopkins County line. The bridge will remain open but will be reduced to one ten ft. lane controlled by temporary signals. Message boards have been set up at each end of the project.
This replacement is part of the Bridging Kentucky effort. This work began on July 27. Completion is scheduled for this winter.
• Pennyrile Parkway Motorists should reduce their speed and anticipate both directions of traffic on the southbound lanes of the Pennyrile Parkway between mile markers 23 and 30. This is necessary for the contractor to complete the remaining concrete work along the northbound side. The concrete for this stretch of highway is 55 years old and in need of replacement. This layout with both directions on the southbound side will be in place for the next several months with completion being pushed out to late summer. The project is split into two counties with five miles in Christian and two in Hopkins.
• At U.S. 41-A mile post 0-2, a contractor will continue to perform work adjacent to the roadway. Motorists should expect to be occasionally stopped for short durations to allow construction equipment to cross the road. The project will ultimately widen US 41-A to five lanes including curb, gutter and sidewalk. The right turn lane on U.S.41-A beginning at Briarwood drive to the intersection with U.S. 41 (Main Street) will remain closed. Motorists can still make a right turn, but they will need to stay in the straight lane until they reach the intersection, then make the right turn.The closure is necessary to complete drainage work.
