The Hopkins County School system announced last week that Wendy Gamblin was named principal of Browning Springs Middle School.
Gamblin served as assistant principal of BSMS for the past two years and said she is humbled and honored to serve the students, staff and community.
“I am excited to continue growing our student and staff leaders, and I look forward to working with all stakeholders to promote learning in a positive educational and community environment,” she said.
The position became vacant when Jason Clark, former principal of BSMS, accepted a position as assistant superintendent of Caldwell County Schools.
According to a news release, Gamblin started her career as an elementary school teacher in Hopkins County Schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in teacher leadership, and a Rank 1 in education administration from Murray State University. She was a finalist for the 2018 Valvoline Kentucky Teacher of the Year.
Gamblin enrolled in the Kentucky Department of Education’s BaseLang Pilot Program to equip administrators with Spanish language skills and created Bears Breaking Barriers Initiatives to increase student achievement at Browning Springs.
Hopkins County Assistant Superintendent Amy Smith said Gamblin has a heart for the students, staff and community, and will lead the school family with pride.
“Her experience in the classroom will enable her to be an instructional leader who ensures the needs of the students are met,” she said.
Now that Gamblin will be principal, her assistant principal position is open and the system is taking applications on the school district’s website at www. hopkinsky.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.