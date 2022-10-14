For the fourth year, the medical students from the University of Louisville Trover Campus will host a walk/run to benefit the Hopkins County Community Clinic.
The Pumpkin Prance Walk/Run will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Maria Shields, a third-year medical student at UoffL Trover Campus at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the event has been virtual for the past few years because of COVID-19.
“This year, we are going to have a participate where you are format,” she said. “The funds of the event go toward the Hopkins County Community Clinic.”
The mission of the Hopkins County Community Clinic is to provide free healthcare services for the underinsured and uninsured residents of Hopkins County.
“It allows folks to utilize our clinic and not have to have a significant financial burden on them,” said Shields.
Dr. Bill Crump, the associate dean for the UofL School of Medicine Trover Campus, said a lot of what the students have been doing recently has been telemedicine and popup clinics for patients who cannot make it to the clinic.
He said the third-year medical students who run the clinic will go to the Salvation Army, Breaking Bread, and Christian Food Bank, when it was in-person, to see patients. He said the students give them normal checkups like checking blood pressure and listening to their heart.
“We take care of them on the spot,” said Crump. “We will go wherever, whenever, if the target population is likely to be underserved.”
He said when people participate in the walk/run, they are helping others get to their doctors.
Since the event is a participate where you are, people can walk or run in their favorite place or their own neighborhood. The medical students will go live on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 from the clinic to announce giveaway winners and give updates on the event.
The registration fee does include a t-shirt, and locals can pick up their shirts on Oct. 29. Anyone participating out of the area can request where to send the shirt.
Shields said along with t-shirt pick-ups and event updates, there will be several activities for people to do like face painting and costume contests.
“We will be posting more details about the costume contest on the Facebook page within the next week and what kinds of activities we will be having,” she said.
The cost for registration is $25 until Oct. 22 and then it will be $30. People will still have a chance to sign up for the race until the event begins at 10 a.m.
To register for the walk/run, visit https://runsignup.com/race/ky/madisonville/hopkinscountycommunityclinicspumpkinprance. For more information on the event, visit the Hopkins County Community Clinic Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.