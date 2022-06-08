The annual Highway 41 yard sale, which is held the fourth weekend in June every year, will take place on June 24 and 25.
Named for the location in which it spans, the yard sale runs from the Kentucky-Indiana state line in Henderson to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Todd County.
Shoppers can travel from North and South along Highway 41 and 41A to visit hundreds of booths selling anything and everything you may be searching for.
The yard sale runs 150 miles along the highway going through Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian and Todd Counties.
For updates and more information be sure to visit the ‘Highway41 Yard Sale’ Facebook page.
For information pertaining to Hopkins County reach out to Tricia Noel, 270-821-4171.
