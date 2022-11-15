Ahlstrom is one step closer to opening its new glass fiber tissue facility.
On Nov. 10, Ahlstrom held a “Topping Out” ceremony which is a construction tradition to celebrate project milestones.
“This was a way to honor and express appreciation to the contractors and employees who have worked safely on the project for the past year,” said a news release.
Ahlstrom Madisonville plant manager Stephen Pew said this project is positive progress for Ahlstrom but also an investment in the Madisonville community.
“We are well positioned to support our customers now and into the future,” he said.
Heli Nykanen, the project coordinator, said in a previous article that this plant is the biggest investment in the company’s 170-year history.
“The cost is about $70 million US dollars,” she said. “Typically, our investments are in the 20-30 million euros range.”
The new glass fiber tissue building will bring around 51 extra jobs to Madisonville on top of the 140 the company already employs. The plant will be producing glass fiber tissue to be used in luxury vinyl tiles and other kinds of flooring that will be shipped across the globe.
The groundbreaking was held in December 2021, and construction started in early 2022. In May 2022, the foundation was laid, and in September, the steel structure was in place. The building and civil works are scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.
