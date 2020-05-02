With the school year ending in a way that it never has, schools across Hopkins County are collaborating on end-of-term plans.
Three middle schools — Browning Springs, James Madison and South Hopkins — have worked together and released their plans Friday. South Hopkins Principal Jan Richey said they are all sad that they won’t be able to have an in-person 8th-grade graduation at this time.
“Our plan is to have an in-person ceremony for our 8th-grade graduates when it’s safe,” she said. “When the governor says we can all reconvene and congregate, we hope to give them their graduation that they’ve earned and that they deserve.”
Each school will have a dedicated drive-thru item and report card pickup day for specific grades. At James Madison and South Hopkins, 8th-graders can pick up their items from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, while 7th graders can collect their belongings on Thursday, May 14 and 6th graders on Friday, May 15.
With the same grade dedicated days, Browning Springs will have specific times for last name letter groups. Students with last names beginning with “A” through “H” will come from 8 a.m to 10 a.m.; “I” through “R” from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. and “S” through “Z” will come from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. on their classes designated day.
On pick up day, students will collect their report cards, items left in their lockers, and if yearbooks have arrived, they’ll receive those if they purchased them. Also, any medication they left at the school office can be collected. It’s also an opportunity for students to return items, such as library books, textbooks, athletic uniforms, school-issued band instruments and anything else that belongs to the schools, said Richey.
To be as safe as possible, schools are asking everyone to stay in their vehicles, and a staff member will bring the bagged items to you.
The majority of elementary schools in the district will have their drive-thru pick up days on May 14, 15 and 18. Times vary from school to school, check the school’s Facebook pages and websites for up-to-date information.
With bags on top of tables labeled with each student’s names, Jesse Stuart Elementary School Principal Brandon McClain said they have gotten everything ready for their students.
“We have everything already bagged up with their report cards, pictures, yearbooks -everything that we can find, we’ve got it bagged up for one smooth and hopefully seamless drop-off/pickup delivery system,” he said. “It’s almost surreal. At first, you’re like okay how long until they come back — a nice little beak. Then it’s like, okay, we’re not going to be able to see our kids anymore. It’s been tough worrying about my kids.”
McClain said having students at home for this extended period has taken its toll. Last weekend, he said his two children broke down in tears because they were upset they would not be returning to traditional school this year.
“They said, we just want this to be over, we want to go back to school, we want to see our friends,” he said. “It’s taking a toll on our kids as well.”
With teachers instructing non-traditionally through online classes or paper packets, McClain said his teachers have done a fantastic job.
“They’ve done a phenomenal job stepping up to the plate on short notice and trying to basically finish out a quarter of our school year online,” he said.
Elementary schools with different schedules include Grapevine, West Hopkins and Pride Elementary.
Grapevine will host its drive thru pick up and library return from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15. West Hopkins will have its pickup starting May 12, 13, 14 and 18. Pride Elementary will begin with their kindergarten students from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, then 1st and 2nd grades on Thursday, with each subsequent grade the following three weekdays.
For more information regarding other end of the year activities, check your email, visit your school’s website or follow its social media accounts.
