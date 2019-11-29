Bacon, biscuits and bravos combined Wednesday at the 45th annual Farm City Breakfast in Madisonville.
But there was also a moment of silence, with hugs and holding back tears.
The emotional moment came when Greg Crowley was named the recipient of the Danny Peyton Friend of Agriculture Award. It was an award he was not present to receive.
"Our community suffered a huge loss on March 1 of this year," said Crowley's pastor, Stephen Dame Sr. That was the
day Crowley died at age 56.
Crowley had a farm in the Slaughters area, and was the 1989 Hopkins County Farmer of the Year. His two sons, David Crowley of Parksville and Pate Weir of Calhoun, accepted the award in his honor. They hugged each other as they came forward.
"This was one of his favorite days of the year," David said after the breakfast.
Several other awards were presented at the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce event. Weir received his own award for a soybean crop, which led the county in yield at 71.44 bushels per acre. Bruce and Jeremy Benson led in corn yield at 256.13 bushels per acre.
The top honor of Farm of the Year was accepted by Quentin Lamache. Speaking for co-winner and grandfather Kenny Roberts, Lamache called the award "extremely humbling."
Lamache thanked the business community which supports local agriculture, from bankers and tire suppliers to insurance companies. "We couldn't do what we do without you all," he said.
Farming plays a large role in the Hopkins County economy. The federal 2017 Census of Agriculture counted 656 farms. While that number declined 10% from 2012, the market value of products sold increased by 11% to $119.6 million.
While grains were the focus of Thursday's breakfast, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports Hopkins County ranks third in Kentucky in the value of hog and pig production. Hopkins also is sixth among Kentucky counties in poultry and egg production.
Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church hosted this year's breakfast.
