Shopping locally has never been more important than now, said Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Libby Spencer.
On Tuesday, the Chamber launched it’s new “Go Local” initiative in hopes of connecting customers to local businesses.
The Chamber found in a survey that seven out of 10 people are more likely to shop in the community if they know businesses are locally owned.
“I hear people say they don’t shop at McDonald’s because it’s not local, but it is owned by someone that lives in our community,” Spencer said. “So we’re working on kind of a shared brand to recognize what is local and who they are and how you can support them.”
For many, shopping local means spending money at locally-owned small businesses. Spencer said although these small businesses play a crucial role in sustaining the economy, buying local is defined as shopping at locally operated stores — both large and small.
“I think it’s really important to look and determine what is local in our community, especially as things begin to open up around here,” she said. “I am afraid that people are going to drive to Indiana, or they’re going to drive to Tennessee when we can purchase things right here in our own community.”
Spencer said the community has to start thinking about what they can do nearby because those intentional purchases are going to make the difference in whether some businesses survive.
“It’s never been more important than right now,” she said. “We have lots of small businesses that have been operating with curbside pickup. They have a website presence, but there are some businesses that will be opening up that we need to support in a big way.”
In addition to their “Go Local” initiative, the Chamber hosted it’s weekly Chamber Chat Tuesday, which featured Kentucky Chamber director of political affairs Travis Burton, who updated members with wins and misses from the recent legislative session.
Burton said the Kentucky Chamber’s advocacy during the 2020 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly saved businesses more than an estimated $1 billion a year.
“We’re there to serve you, business leaders of Kentucky. Small businesses, large businesses, medium businesses, and one of the ways we do that, we always look at legislation,” he said. “How is it going to impact the bottom line, because that’s what enables you to pursue greater opportunities, to hire more people, to invest more in your business, invest more in your community.”
There were a slew of business mandates proposed during the legislation, including a bill that would have more than doubled the minimum wage. Many of the mandates, Burton said, were defeated as they saved businesses up to $579 million.
Spencer said it’s the role of the Chamber to advocate for its businesses, but through meetings, like their Chamber Chat, which connects business owners to representatives in commerce and government, she hopes owners will take up the call and advocate for themselves.
“We give them the resources that they need to ask the questions directly to their legislators, and these are things that can help them in the future,” she said. “There is beauty in numbers, and we have a community of small businesses. A lot have been around for 100 or more years, and I think that’s a lot of influence when we band together. I think when our voices echo the same desires and needs, I think that’s how we get things done.”
