The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is asking current and former Hopkins County residents to tell their stories for a Family History Book.
“Our purpose in the society is to preserve family records and histories, so this goes hand in hand with our purpose as a society,” said Betty Cox, president of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society.
The book will focus more on preserving family history and genealogy than history in Hopkins County, said Theresa Ray, vice president of the Hopkins County Genealogy Society.
“We want more than just the dates and who married who, we want some of the family legends to be put in there like, ‘grandma used to get a coal out of the fireplace to light her pipe’,” said Doug Sikes, with Acclaim Press. “That is great stuff, and we want to document about life in Hopkins County.”
Cox said she was planning on writing about her mother-in-law who passed away earlier this year. She worked at the parachute factory here in Hopkins County during World War II and she learned to ski at the age of 60, said Cox.
“I’m going to do a story on her life because she was such a wonderful person,” she said.
Anyone can write a story for the book as long as you live in Hopkins County or have ever lived in Hopkins County, Sikes said. Every household gets a free story of 500 words and a free photograph. Anyone wanting to write a little more than 500 words there is a charge of 15 cents per word and for a second photograph it is $15. The book is for sale as a pre-order for $59.95.
The book will contain history about Hopkins County and have a history of all the churches, businesses, clubs and organizations throughout the county.
“This will be kind of like a written time capsule of what life was like in Hopkins County in 2021 so that 20 years, 50 years, 100 years people will be able to refer back to it and see what was going on here,” said Sikes. “What happens is when one of our elders dies all that experience and knowledge evaporates instantly. Now it is preserved on paper is lasts forever.”
For anyone wanting help in researching or writing your family story for the book, members said they will be available to assist by phone or email. Ray said for those that don’t have email they have in the past just mailed information to people.
“If they just want to tell us the stories and we can write it up, then let them read it and let them prepare it,” said Cox.
Anyone can write down their family stories for the book, she said adding this would be great for middle and high school students to do.
The deadline for all the stories and photographs to be in to the Genealogical Society is Nov. 16. The book will be ready late next year.
Family histories, photographs and book orders can be mailed to Hopkins County Family History Book at P.O. Box 51, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 or emailed to hcgs_ky@yahoo.com. Their office is located at 14 Court Street. Delivery to the office is by appointment only due to COVID, so call 270-327-1876 before dropping off materials. For help with research, call 270-825-0438 or 270-836-0929 or email hcgs_ky@yahoo.com.
