Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Michael Neblett, 30, of Louisville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Chynia Hyde, 22, of Union City, Tennessee, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Kashara Gilmore, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with speeding, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, possession of marijuana and failure to produce an insurance card.
Chloe Coyer, 25, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Monday for parole violation.
Bradley Bowling, 38, of Crofton, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Carlos Walker, 59, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, no operator’s moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and no registration plates.
Traci Sloan, 42, of Nortonville, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking.
