The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine as cases are on the rise once again.
The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, is only approved for individuals ages 18 years and older. It is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf said authorizing an additional vaccine expands the available options for the prevention of COVID-19.
“The authorization offers adults in the United States who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine another option that meets the FDA’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality,” he said.
The vaccine was found to be 90.4% effective in preventing mild, moderate, or severe COVID-19 among participants ages 18 years and older. In participants ages 65 years of age and older, the vaccine was found to be 78.6% effective.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said the way the vaccine works is that it delivers copies of its outer coating, which looks like the spike protein, with nanoparticles that resemble the virus, but don’t actually have any viral particles in them.
She said Novavax produces vaccines using technology that has been around for a while. They have made other vaccines such as the flu, Hepatitis B, HPV, and Haemophilus Influenza B.
“This technology has been around quite a while,” said Beach. “This vaccine system has been used for more than 30 years in the United States.”
Josh Pruitt, the Pharmacy clinical coordinator and residency program director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the vaccine is great for people who have been waiting for a traditional vaccine instead of the mRNA vaccine.
Beach said this vaccine technology is older, so the health department hopes to get COVID vaccine rates up.
“We hope it will guide us into another lull and keep the new variants from causing more problems,” she said.
Hopkins County is back in the red with a case rate of 349.1 per 100,000 residents.
“We are having over 50 cases a day and you have to consider that is pretty high knowing that we are handing out home tests if we are at any kind of event,” said Beach. “This is only the people who are sick enough to go in and receive care.”
Although hospitalizations in Kentucky have gone up, mortality rates have not.
Pruitt said healthcare workers are glad to welcome another option to combat the COVID-19 virus.
Beach said the health department will not administer the new vaccine until it is approved by the CDC and the ACIP, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Once that happens, the state department and the Kentucky Department of Public Health will send out protocols.
“It will probably be within the next few weeks that we will hopefully get that and start using these vaccines as another potential primary series for adults ages 18 and older,” she said.
The hospital and Health Department continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to reduce the risk of serious disease and decrease transmission rates.
The hospital provides vaccines by appointment on Wednesdays to all approved age groups for the Pfizer vaccine, call 270-825-7330 for an appointment. They do not plan on carrying any other COVID-19 vaccine at this time.
The Hopkins County Health Department is doing free COVID-29 vaccinations by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to noon and walk-ins from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Call 270-821-5242 and press appointments to make an appointment.
