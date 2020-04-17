COVID-19 or not, the summer’s biggest events in Hopkins County remain on schedule. That includes the county fair.
“We’re still on go,” Dana Brown, executive director of Ballard Convention Center, said Thursday.
It’s not that way in other places. The Daviess County Lions Club canceled its fair this week, citing “so many unknowns at this time” from the coronavirus.
“When the county is opened back up, we don’t know what restrictions will remain,” a Facebook post from Daviess County said.
But Brown noted Daviess County’s fair is earlier than Hopkins County’s. The event in Philpot was scheduled for July 15-18. The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair is set to begin Tuesday, July 28.
“Daviess County is one of the first ones,” Brown said. “We’re one of the last ones.”
The Madisonville Miners baseball season is first in the summer fun order. Its season opener at Elmer Kelley Park still is shown as six weeks from tonight, on May 29. But like many things in the COVID-19 world, that’s subject to change.
“The league is scheduled to meet at the end of next week, or by the first of May,” said Tricia Noel with the Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission. “A lot could change in the next 10 to 14 days.”
In the meantime, Noel is presuming everything is game-on. She’s doing her own form of spring training.
“We’re securing transportation,” she said. “We’re making contact with host families.”
But Noel added the effort to find sponsors for Miners games is “on hold for now.” The Ohio Valley League has made no public comment on its 2020 season plans since mid-March.
The fate of the Friday Night Live concert series in downtown Madisonville hasn’t been confirmed. Its first performance is scheduled for eight weeks from tonight, on June 12.
Mayor Kevin Cotton indicated during the winter that details of the first concert would be announced this week. But since then, the majority of his focus has shifted to the pandemic.
“Once a decision has been made on the summer series events, we will certainly disclose those details to the press,” Cotton said by email Thursday.
It may be hard to attract tourists to Hopkins County events when Gov. Andy Beshear doesn’t recommend even crossing county lines so the coronavirus can be contained.
“We’ve put a halt to all of our marketing efforts,” Noel said, “and tried to cancel advertising that we had scheduled.”
The tourism commission was too late to remove ads for Dawson Springs Mule and Draft Horse Days. That festival was scheduled for two weeks from now, with a pageant Saturday. But the festival was canceled and the pageant postponed in late March.
“We’re focusing more on supporting our local community,” Noel said. That includes occasional gift card giveaways on the commission’s social media platforms.
“We’ll obviously follow the directions of local and state government,” Brown said concerning plans for the fair.
Brown is busy rescheduling activities which were blocked by the Governor’s emergency orders. Her next scheduled event at the convention center is at the end of May. But the center hasn’t lost that much rental money, she said.
“I’m rebooking contracts,” Brown said. “All but one of them has been rescheduled.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.