Son accused in Thanksgiving assault of father

A family Thanksgiving turned violent at one Madisonville home, as a son was charged with assaulting his father.
Police were called to a home on Park Row shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. They reportedly found Jacob A. Larkins, 25, on the sidewalk with his father, who was holding a knife.
The father told officers an argument had escalated into wrestling. Larkins allegedly put his father in a side head lock and asked if he wanted to die.
Larkins reportedly went after his father again after they stepped outside. The father dropped the knife on orders from police and is not facing charges.
Larkins is charged with fourth-degree assault, and held on $5,000 cash bond. He's also charged in a separate harassment case from early September.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.