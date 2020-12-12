The Deck the Park event at City Park in Madisonville is adding new attractions over the next two weekends leading up to Christmas.
Tonight and next Friday and Saturday night, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at City Park and a live Elf on the Shelf will be handing out candy in a socially distanced, safe way, according to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, who added that new decoration pieces have been set up as well.
“New pieces are in,” he said. “We were able to get 14 new pieces installed over the week.”
New decoration pieces include a deer, a firefighter, Frosty the Snowman and several Christmas trees.
“Our team here in the city did an outstanding job getting it done,” Cotton said.
Madisonville City Public Relations Director Sara Lutz also said that next weekend will be the last weekend for food vendors as well. Earlier this week, city employees were able to put together a video of the Deck the Park layout to distribute to long term care and hospital patients.
“We wanted to send it out to anyone who is not able to make it out there physically,” said Lutz. “We try to get that to them to share a little bit of Christmas joy.”
The event is still free to drive through City Park and Cotton said people are taking advantage of the safe holiday event.
“On Sunday night, we had 15,000 cars,” said Cotton adding that the numbers are tallied at the beginning of each week. “We had an estimated 56,000 people that have been through the park since last Sunday. It has been truly a steady flow of cars all week long.”
Cotton and Lutz both said they are expecting traffic to be busy the next two weekends.
Other attractions such as the liquid fireworks will still be available to view during the weeknights as well.
