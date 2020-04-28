Two people were critically injured Monday when a sports utility vehicle rolled over on Interstate 69.
Major Charles Young with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred shortly before noon in the southbound lanes near the Center Street exit.
“A male and a female were injured,” Young said. He added the injuries were so severe that both were flown by helicopter to Evansville for treatment.
Both southbound lanes were blocked for hours while emergency crews handled the crash. Young said the highway reopened around 2:30 p.m.
No other details were available Monday evening.
