The KFC Foundation has partnered with Western Governors University to allow employees of the restaurant chain an opportunity to receive 100% paid tuition to college.
Emma Horn, the executive director of the KFC Foundation, said the company look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees every year.
“What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule,” she said. “The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full- or part-time- job and other life priorities.”
Employees can choose from more than 60 different bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and certification programs across business, information technology, education, and healthcare. This opportunity is available beginning day one on the job for restaurant employees.
WGU is an accredited online university dedicated to making higher education accessible for as many people as possible. They offer rolling start dates every month, so KFC employees have the flexibility to enroll at any time and begin online courses as soon as they are ready.
WGU is the leading academic institution where students learn and advance through competency-based education rather than semester completion. As soon as a student masters the skills in a course and proves it through a rigorous assessment, they progress in the program.
Scott Pulsipher, the president of WGU, said talent exists within every individual but the keys to unlock it can vary for each person.
“Tens of thousands of KFC restaurant employees across the country can now further advance their lives, and that of their families and communities, by accessing and completing education programs that are relevant and personalized,” he said. “I’m thankful that the KFC Foundation has entrusted WGU as its education partner to expand pathways to opportunity for KFC employees.”
In addition to the WGU tuition coverage program, the foundation offers participating restaurant employees up to $20,000 in educational grants to attend a two or four-year college, trade school, or graduate school of their choice. Employees can apply for and receive a KFC Foundation scholarship year after year.
Programs offered by the foundation are funded and made possible by initiatives and programs like register Round-Up donations and purchases of KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries.
Karen Ancira, the chief people officer of KFC U.S. and KFC Foundation board member, said they seek to create meaningful career growth and employee development opportunities for the restaurant teams every day.
“Whether it’s the opportunity to earn a GED for free, a scholarship to the educational institution of their choice, or 100% tuition to WGU, our restaurant teams now have more options than ever to grow their careers with KFC or pursue any career they wish,” she said.
