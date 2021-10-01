The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Brent Gibson, 42, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Jamie Braden, 32, of Nortonville, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Elizabeth Cherry, 55, of Slaughters, was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing or evading the police and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Margaret Moore, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs.
Kenneth Moore, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and second-degree criminal simulation.
Bradley Blanton, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order.
Lucas Sisk, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
James McCardle, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
