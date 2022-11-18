The Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 25 to allow volunteers to spend Thanksgiving with family.
Marci Cox, the director of the food bank, said they will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
The Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 25 to allow volunteers to spend Thanksgiving with family.
Marci Cox, the director of the food bank, said they will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.
“It gives us a little bit of a break,” she said.
They have so many volunteers who work every day the food bank is open that it is nice to give them a little bit of a break.
The food bank is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Aside from those two days this month, they will be open the rest of this month.
Cox said people can utilize the food bank as long as people bring a valid ID that has the correct name and address and shows they are a resident of Hopkins County. No one is allowed to enter the building. Volunteers will meet people outside to get them registered, then bring the food boxes out to their cars.
Cox said they are not planning to have anything special for the Thanksgiving holiday beyond what they normally have.
“I don’t anticipate having a lot for a holiday basket,” she said. “We are going to do our regular with the items we have on hand.”
Cox said they are serving around 800 people a month, or about 70 households per day that the food bank is open. They are always looking for donations.
“Right now, those items are cereal, peanut butter, oatmeal, spaghetti sauce, ramen noodles, and rice. Those are always great things for us,” she said.
If anyone has any questions about hours or how to donate, call Marci Cox at 270-825-8296.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.