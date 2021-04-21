The search for a new superintendent of Hopkins County Schools is progressing as 14 applicants submitted resumes for the position.
Owens Saylor, a coordinator with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, said four of the applicants are from current or former superintendents, and the other 10 are legally certified and eligible to serve in the position, if selected.
“Although I was confident that this district would draw great interest from excellent candidates, I believe the roster of those who have stepped forward will create what might be considered a great problem to have,” said Saylor in a news release. “It’s going to be a tough decision.”
Current Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby announced her retirement at the Feb. 22 school board meeting. Her last day will be June 30.
The job listing closed on Monday, and Saylor met with the school board during a closed session at Monday’s meeting to update them on the process and their role going forward.
He said the screening committee members started sorting through all the applications, making reference calls, and background vetting on Tuesday.
The screening committee is comprised of five members; a certified employee, a classified employee, a district principal, a representative from the Parent/Teacher Organization and a school board member. The committee was elected or appointed on March 26.
“Their responsibility is to start to read and interpret, based on information the board will provide them about the kinds of things they are looking for and qualities in the new superintendent,” said Saylor.
Part of Saylor’s task on Monday night was to talk with the board and determine what qualities and guidelines the board would like to see in the next superintendent.
Once the committee has vetted every applicant, they will send the top resumes to the board for review. He said the number is usually five applicants, but the board could ask to see more or less.
At a special called meeting of the school board on Thursday, May 6, the board will review the applications sent by the screening committee to determine who the finalists are they want to interview.
“Then my job is to start setting up those interviews for the board during a time they designate,” said Saylor.
Interviews could start the following week, once the board decides who they want to interview, he said.
“This is not a situation or issue that you rush,” said Saylor. “You have to make the best decision, and it will happen within the time that it happens.”
