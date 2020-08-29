Hopkins County’s COVID-19 numbers increased by nine Friday, according to the local health department’s website. The jump brings the county’s numbers to 495 total confirmed cases, of which 388 are listed as recovered. There 13 “probable” cases in the county.
To date 35 county residents have died, the health department reports. of the 495 total cases, 285 have been female and 210 male.
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Friday on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the commonwealth.
“We still have a whole lot of cases in Kentucky which means a number of people get sick and we lose a number of people, too,” said Gov. Beshear. “The good news is our positivity rate continues to decline. If we keep wearing these masks and we keep doing the work, we can get this to a manageable level to get our kids back in school and get back to more of our old lives.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Beshear said there were at least 46,757 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 792 of which were newly reported Friday. One hundred and fourteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 27 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Green County.
“We’ve got to come together to defeat this virus,” said Beshear. “Make sure that you take a little time to take care of yourself and your family so when we have to go through some of these tough things or make tough decisions, we can react like the great people that we are.”
Beshear reported eight new deaths Friday, raising the total to 918 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Friday include a 69-year-old woman from Barren County; a 94-year-old woman from Carroll County; an 85-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 78-year-old woman from Scott County; a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County; a 73-year-old man from Union County; and a 92-year-old man from Warren County.
“Again, its been a hard month. It’s going to probably be an even harder September,” said Beshear. “Make sure that you’re praying for these families.”
As of Friday, there have been at least 860,738 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.50%. At least 10,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
